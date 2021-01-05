OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Tue, Jan. 05
Weather  30.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Navajo writer Rhiana Yazzie wins 2020 Steinberg Playwright Award

Navajo playwright Rhiana Yazzie.(Photo/The Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust)

Navajo playwright Rhiana Yazzie.(Photo/The Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust)

Originally Published: January 5, 2021 9:06 a.m.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — On Dec. 21, The Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust announced the names of the 20 outstanding early-to-mid-career playwrights. Playwright, Rhiana Yazzie was among the winners.

Yazzie is a Minnesota based writer who also founded and is the artistic director of New Native Theatre, a 12 year-old Native American theatre company located in Minneapolis-Saint Paul.

This year, Yazzie, who is a multi-disciplinary artist, will release her first feature film, A Winter Love, which she wrote, directed and is starring in.

Raised in the Albuquerque and Farmington areas, Yazzie’s paternal clans are Ta’neeszahnii and Táchii'nii.

Steinberg Playwright Awards

The “Mimi” Awards are presented annually to playwrights in early and middle stages of their careers who have distinctive and compelling voices, and whose work exhibits exceptional talent and artistic excellence. The awards celebrate the accomplishments of some of the most gifted up-and-coming American playwrights and honor the promise they hold for the future of American theater.

“These 20 playwrights write with a bold, vital urgency and a common eye towards equity and social justice,” said Snehal Desai, a member of the Trust’s 2020 Advisory Committee and Artistic Director, East West Players. “Individually, their work has called us to bear witness in unforgettable ways, and moving forward, their voices are going to be essential in helping us make sense of all that has transpired this year, and to heal. Collectively, they are a formidable cohort; one that shows us the future of the American theater is in good hands.”

Information provided by The Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Heard Museum inaugurates new award to Native ASU graduates
TC High students attend Native American writer-artist workshop
Winslow hosts northeastern nominations for 2020 Governor’s Arts Awards
Museum of Northern Arizona to renovate Ethnology Gallery with grant funding
Fred and Mary: An Unconventional Romance opens this weekend
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas