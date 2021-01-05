OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Tue, Jan. 05
Havasupai Tribe continues tourism suspension

Originally Published: January 5, 2021 8:10 a.m.

SUPAI, Ariz. — The Havasupai Tribe will continue the suspension of tourism to its remote reservation until further notice.

The tribe suspended all tourism to the reservation March 16 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tourists with reservations during the time of the suspension are able to reschedule their reservation for a future date.

The tribe prohibits any reimbursement of fees paid by tourists to the tribe for visitor permits, camping permits, or pack mule services and encourages all tourists to contact the tourism office to reschedule.

Because the coronavirus poses a grave public health threat to the Havasupai Tribe, the tribal council has implemented proactive measures to prevent its spread to the reservation. These measure include restricting all travel into the reservation, enacting mandatory quarantine orders for all reservation residents and suspending all tourism visits.

“In order to further protect the health and welfare of the Havasupai people and tribal residents, the Council finds it necessary to continue the suspension of its tourism operation until further notice,” said Tribal Chairwoman Eva Kissoon.

The Havasupai Tribe has been following the guidelines shared by the CDC and as of Dec. 17, there have been no reported cases of the virus in Supai Village.

More information is available at www.havasupaireservations.com.

Information provided by the Havasupai Tribe

