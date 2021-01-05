CARES Act helps NTUA connect homes to grid

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Tribal Utility Authority (NTUA) exceeded expectations with 713 homes connected to electric grid using CARES Act funds; the authority had only expected to connect 510 homes.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer commended the Navajo Tribal Utility Authority for their commitment and long hours of hard work over the last several months to expedite the project.

NTUA also continues to make progress with water cistern projects, residential solar unit installations, watering point improvements and new constructions, and broadband and cellular tower projects.



“NTUA has gone above and beyond through the incredible hard work from the management level to the work crews that have spent many hours away from their families over the last several months to complete projects in many communities on the Navajo Nation,” Nez said. “Your work has not gone unnoticed. The work you are doing will serve and improve the quality of life for many elders, students, first responders, and families for many years to come. We are proud of the work that has been done through the partnerships of many including NTUA, NECA, private contractors, Navajo Land Department, 24th Navajo Nation Council, Division Directors, and many others.”

Nez and Lizer visited several of the families who received power line connections, bathroom additions, and water cistern systems over the last several weeks.

NTUA has also partnered with other utility companies including Jemez Mountain Electric, Continental Divide, Socorro Electric, and Arizona Public Service, to expand electricity in more communities.

“We give thanks to everyone who has laid their hands to the great work being done in our communities. NTUA has used the CARES Act funds effectively to help as many of our people as possible. We don’t hear much of the great work that’s being done, but we take this opportunity to thank NTUA and everyone who has worked hard to help these families and to build our great Nation,” Lizer said.

Information provided by the Office of the President