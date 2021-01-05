OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Around the Rez: Winslow community

Originally Published: January 5, 2021 8:56 a.m.

Winslow Police recruiting new members for Citizen Liaison Committee

Do you want to be part of open communication and seeking solutions that impact our community?

The Winslow Police Department Citizen Liaison Committee (CLC) is now accepting applications for membership. We welcome citizens from Winslow Hopi, Navajo and surrounding communities.

The committee meets monthly to discuss community issues with the WPD, and works proactively and respectfully to build trust between citizens and the police department.

Applications are available at the Winslow Police Department or the Winslow Public Library during business hours (9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday).

CLC meets every third Monday at 6 p.m. at the WPD conference room; you can also attend via phone call.

However due to Martin Luther King Holiday the next meeting is Jan. 11.

More information is available by calling 208-669-0192.

