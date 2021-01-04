Hopi Jr./Sr. High School cancels winter sports season

KEAMS CANYON, Ariz. — Hopi Jr./Sr. High School announced Jan. 4 that it is cancelling its 2020-2021 winter athletic season out of an abundance of caution and based on the current surge of COVID-19 cases within the state and on the Hopi and Navajo Nations.

“A great deal of thought and discussion went into the decision,” said a press release released by Hopi Interim Superintendent and Jr. High School Principal Alban Naha; Hopi Jr./Sr. High School Principal Lynn Fredericks and Hopi Jr./Sr. High School Activities Coordinator Ricky Greer. “It is never easy canceling school related activities, but based on feedback provided from the community, parents/guardians, students, staff, tribal leadership, healthcare professionals and other school areas, the cancellation of winter sports became the best decision for our entire community. The safety of our students and community are at the forefront of all decisions made by HJSHS.”

Based on the decision, the HJSHS fall and winter athletic seasons will not be played during the 2020-2021 school year at both the High School and Jr. High levels.

HJSHS will review data, continue discussions, and seek feedback from students, parents/guardians, staff, community members, and tribal leadership throughout the next couple of months it evaluates the possibility of spring athletic seasons.

“We appreciate the input from all parties as we navigate these very challenging times, thanks again,” the press release said.

HJSHS reminded everyone to stay-at-home and to wear masks around all individuals who do not live in the same home, practice good hygiene procedures and to stay socially distant and that it will take the whole community following the protocols faithfully to reduce the spread within the community — maybe enough to slow the spread significantly in the next couple months.

“Options may become available to local schools that would allow the return to in-person instruction and athletics during the fourth quarter along with a greater sense of normality,” the press release said. “Let us all work together through strict adherence to safety protocols for the overall health of our communities.”