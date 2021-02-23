Navajo Police Department celebrates promotion of 13 officers

The Navajo Police Department announced the recent promotions of officers into key leadership positions Feb. 8. The promotion was a significant moment for the department and a testament to the progress and success the department has made during a challenging year for law enforcement. “This is an exciting time for our department. I am confident we selected a group of leaders who will strive to achieve our commitment to provide better services to the community and become a department that is reliable, responsive, and trustworthy,” Francisco said. From left: Chief Phillip Francisco, Lt. David Butler, Captain Emmett Yazzie, Deputy Chief Daryl Noon, Lt. Felicia Williams, Lt. Fabian Thinn, Lt. Shirley Sansiya, Captain Ronald Silversmith, Lt. Wendell Bitselley, Captain Leonard Williams, Captain Leonard Redhorse III and Captain Martin Page.