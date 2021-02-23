Flagstaff man arrested for child porn
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — On Feb. 18, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Detectives arrested a Flagstaff man after an investigation into possession of child pornography.
Detectives received information that 71-year-old Richard Budge was possibly in possession of child pornography on a personal computer at his residence. During the investigation Budge reported viewing child pornography on the computer in his home and advised there were images stored on the computer that some might identify as child pornography.
A search warrant was served on the residence of Budge. During the service of the search warrant, a computer was located inside the residence displaying multiple images consistent with child pornography. Budge was later interviewed by detectives and made statements implicating himself in numerous counts of possessing child pornography.
Budge was booked into the Coconino County Jail on eight counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Information provided by Coconino County Sheriff's Office
