OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Tue, Feb. 23
Weather  30.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Around the Rez; week of Feb. 24

Originally Published: February 23, 2021 9:08 a.m.

Little Colorado Medical Center Children's Art Showcase

Little Colorado Medical Center is looking for art submissions from children to display in the hallways of the hospital. The purpose of the showcase is to fill hospital hallways with positive artwork that display, compassion and hope.

The artwork should represent community, hope and compassion for neighbors. Student classrooms can participate in one project or those who are skillful can choose to draw their own artwork. The deadline is March 1. More information is available at (928) 289-6375.

Navajo Nation Police Department survey

The Navajo Police Department recently launched a series of steps to her from the Dine people and is asking the public to complete a resident's survery on policing and public safety on the Navajo Nation.

The survey is confidential. Questions include crime and safety in local communities, police fairness and trust, satisfaction with the Navajo Police Department and police responsiveness to calls for assistance. The survey can be taken online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/NavajoNationPD.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Explore Hopi celebrates grand opening of Sedona consignment art gallery
Winslow Medical Center receives funding
Former ASU basketball player helps fight COVID-19 at Little Colorado Medical Center
Tony Begay selected for Tuba City hospital mural
Explore Hopi to showcase Native art at gallery opening April 30
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas