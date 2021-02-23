Around the Rez; week of Feb. 24
Little Colorado Medical Center Children's Art Showcase
Little Colorado Medical Center is looking for art submissions from children to display in the hallways of the hospital. The purpose of the showcase is to fill hospital hallways with positive artwork that display, compassion and hope.
The artwork should represent community, hope and compassion for neighbors. Student classrooms can participate in one project or those who are skillful can choose to draw their own artwork. The deadline is March 1. More information is available at (928) 289-6375.
Navajo Nation Police Department survey
The Navajo Police Department recently launched a series of steps to her from the Dine people and is asking the public to complete a resident's survery on policing and public safety on the Navajo Nation.
The survey is confidential. Questions include crime and safety in local communities, police fairness and trust, satisfaction with the Navajo Police Department and police responsiveness to calls for assistance. The survey can be taken online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/NavajoNationPD.
- Navajo CARES Act funding to continue through 2021
- Hardship Assistance payments set to begin Jan. 18
- Hardship assistance update: Text messaging campaign launched because of call volume to support center
- New jail project in Prescott moves to next phase
- Biden-Harris administration appoints Navajo people to Washington positions
- Navajo Nation police: Suspect fatally shot during struggle
- Navajo football player Brandon Shirley signs with Gila River Hawks
- 25% of Navajo applicants at risk of not receiving Cares Act funds
- Hopi remains in a State of Emergency, lockdown; Nation under curfew
- More than 200,000 checks for Hardship Assistance Program mailed
- Hardship Assistance Program checks mailed out, 370 duplicate checks sent in error and will be voided
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- “Invalid login” issues cause delays for CARES Act applicants
- Former Tuba City Warriors basketball star leads FEMA team helping on Nation with pandemic
- Navajo calendar rooted in tradition & necessities
