Around the Rez; week of Feb. 24

Little Colorado Medical Center Children's Art Showcase



Little Colorado Medical Center is looking for art submissions from children to display in the hallways of the hospital. The purpose of the showcase is to fill hospital hallways with positive artwork that display, compassion and hope.

The artwork should represent community, hope and compassion for neighbors. Student classrooms can participate in one project or those who are skillful can choose to draw their own artwork. The deadline is March 1. More information is available at (928) 289-6375.

Navajo Nation Police Department survey

The Navajo Police Department recently launched a series of steps to her from the Dine people and is asking the public to complete a resident's survery on policing and public safety on the Navajo Nation.

The survey is confidential. Questions include crime and safety in local communities, police fairness and trust, satisfaction with the Navajo Police Department and police responsiveness to calls for assistance. The survey can be taken online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/NavajoNationPD.