Navajo Nation police: Suspect fatally shot during struggle
INDIAN WELLS, Ariz. (AP) — A Navajo Nation police officer investigating a possible homicide fatally shot a suspect during a struggle, a Police Department said Feb. 17.
The shooting occurred Feb. 16 in the small community of Indian Wells, 89 miles east of Flagstaff, after the officer encountered the suspect and was struck on the head with a blunt object, the department said in a statement.
The suspect died after being transported to a Flagstaff hospital, the department said.
It wasn't clear whether the officer was injured but the department's statement said the officer was transported to a medical facility "for medical attention."
The incident was being investigated by the Navajo Department of Criminal Investigation and the FBI, the statement said.
No identities were released.
