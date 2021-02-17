OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Fri, Feb. 19
Weather  30.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Navajo Nation police: Suspect fatally shot during struggle

(Stock photo)

(Stock photo)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: February 17, 2021 1:38 p.m.

INDIAN WELLS, Ariz. (AP) — A Navajo Nation police officer investigating a possible homicide fatally shot a suspect during a struggle, a Police Department said Feb. 17.

The shooting occurred Feb. 16 in the small community of Indian Wells, 89 miles east of Flagstaff, after the officer encountered the suspect and was struck on the head with a blunt object, the department said in a statement.

The suspect died after being transported to a Flagstaff hospital, the department said.

It wasn't clear whether the officer was injured but the department's statement said the officer was transported to a medical facility "for medical attention."

The incident was being investigated by the Navajo Department of Criminal Investigation and the FBI, the statement said.

No identities were released.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas