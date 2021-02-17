OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Fri, Feb. 19
Weather  30.0 weather icon
Arizona Board of Regents to interview 2 for NAU presidency

Northern Arizona University (Photo/NAU)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: February 17, 2021 2:41 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF — The Arizona Board of Regents will interview two senior university officials from Florida and New York to become the next president of Northern Arizona University.

The regents on Tuesday announced interview invitations to Jose Luis Cruz, executive vice president and university provost of The City University of New York, and Bret Danilowicz, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Florida Atlantic University.

Regent Fred DuVal called both Cruz and Danilowicz "stellar leaders in high education" and said the regents are confident each has the vision, talent and leadership skills to lead the university.

The NAU presidency opened up last fall when current President Rita Cheng announced she would not seek a contract extension. She will stay on pending appointment of her replacement.

