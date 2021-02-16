OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
New operating base approved for Navajo Region, Branch of Wildland Fire and Aviation Management, Helitack Section

Originally Published: February 16, 2021 9 a.m.

On Feb. 11, the Navajo Region, Branch of Wildland Fire and Aviation Management, Helitack Section received a temporary certificate of occupancy for its new base of operations. Prior to the approval, an inspection punch-list and walkthrough of

(Photos courtesy of Navajo BWFAM)

the newly constructed facility was conducted by the Chief of the Division of Safety and Risk Management (DSRM), Assistant Secretary - Indian Affairs. Representatives from the Navajo Regional Office, Keyah Construction and Modular Solutions were also on site during the walkthrough. The certificate of occupany allows the Navajo Region, Branch of Wildland Fire and Aviation Management, Helitack Section to begin furnishing the building as theyprepare for the start of the 2021 season. “This is a monumental step of having an operational base for wildland aviation activities for the Navajo reservation,” the Navajo region branch stated.

