Update: Hopi Tribe remains in a State of Emergency, lockdown; Navajo Nation under curfew until March 8

Update for Hopi: As of Feb 16, 2021 - the local Hopi Health Care Center is reporting 40 new COVID-19 cases in the past 14-days with a percent positivity rate at 21.8%.

“We need to be well below a 10% positivity rate and trending on a downward trajectory before the Hopi Tribe can consider comfortably pulling back on restrictions and mandates,” said an advisor for the Hopi Tribal Chairman Timothy L. Nuvangyaoma. “The Hopi Tribal government needs to see trends between a 10-15% positivity rate in order to open up most government programs and departments. The data and numbers coming in from the Tuba City Regional Health Care Center serving the Moencopi residents and other Hopi community members adds a another layer of high case load to the mix.”

The Tribe said the vaccine is a powerful tool in preventing the spread of COVID-19, however, it is still just one additional mitigation strategy in helping Hopi stop the virus throughout the villages.

The local Indian Health Service unit has administered close to 3000 PRIME vaccine doses to Hopi Tribal members.

• Just about 5000 total vaccinations thus far – the totals include non-Hopi patients.

• Of that 5000 around 3200 vaccinations are the PRIME dose so far – Hopi and non-Hopi patients. The rest is allocated BOOST doses.

• More appointment based Moderna - Pfizer PRIME vaccines next week – and BOOST vaccines this week.

• February 22- 26 will be another week of community event vaccinations with 600 PRIME Moderna Vaccine doses arriving. Hopi residents over the age of 18 are encouraged to check on their medical records and update contact information.



• The current vaccines are effective against the UK Variant. Still no true understanding of the impacts on Hopi or in Arizona. Hopi has witnessed some form or variation of a more easily spreadable variant but there is not enough studies to show exactly what it might be. Gene sequencing work is still being done through the state and the rest of the country.



• No confirmation yet on the EUA from the FDA around the Johnson and Johnson – 1 SHOT VACCINE.

• As soon as the J&J Vaccine becomes available and is incorporated in to the vaccination rollout strategies Hopi will certainly embrace any and all help in can get.

• Hopi is continuing to educate and inform residents around the efficacy of the vaccines and encouraging Hopi tribal members to proactively set-up an appointment with the Hopi Health Care Center to get their COVID-19 vaccine shots.

Update for the Navajo Nation: The Navajo Nation extends its stay-at-home order, implements daily curfew through March 8, with provisions for government workers and essential businesses to be open on weekends.

The stay-at-home order requires all residents to remain at home 24-hours, seven days a week, with the exceptions of essential workers that must report to work, emergency situations, to obtain essential food, medication, and supplies, tend to livestock, outdoor exercising within the immediate vicinity of your home, wood gathering and hauling with a permit.

The daily curfew is from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. (MST), seven days a week.

Essential businesses will have limited operating hours, including weekends, which will allow residents to purchase essential items as well. The stay-at-home order remains in effect 24 hours a day, seven days a week with the exception of essential workers, cases of emergencies, and to obtain essential items such as food, water, and medication.

Essential businesses may operate between the hours of 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. (MST) daily, including gas stations, grocery stores, convenience stores, hardware stores, laundromats, restaurants, food establishments, banks and similar financial institutions, and hay vendors, provided they comply with provisions in the order to help protect employees and the public from COVID-19.

Older story:

KYKOTSMOVI, Ariz. — The Hopi Tribe is reminding tribal members and visitors that there is a reservation-wide lockdown and weekend curfews on the Hopi reservation and that the reservation remains in a State of Emergency.

“All the measures help us mitigate the virus,” said an advisor for Hopi Tribal Chairman Timothy L. Nuvangyaoma. “Despite the fact that some of our Hopi residents have received their vaccines — we need to take all precautionary measure and follow all guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19."

Tribal representatives remind members that the virus is still a health and safety concern.

"Even if a Hopi Tribal member has received their first dose of vaccine, they can still catch COVID-19," the tribe stated.

The reservation-wide 57-hour weekend curfews are in effect for Feb. 19-Feb. 22 and Feb. 26-March 1 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Hopi remains in State of Emergency

On March 18, 2020 the Hopi Tribe declared a State of Emergency and activated the Hopi Emergency Response Team (HERT) due to the presence of the COVID-19 Coronavirus in the surrounding areas.

The presence of COVID-19 continues to exist giving rise to an ongoing declared state of emergency.

The number of daily new COVID-19 cases on the Hopi reservation have risen substantially; and demands more effective enforcement of and compliance with the critical public health and safety measures.

This unprecedented public health emergency requires full coordination and cooperation between the sovereign village administrations and the Hopi Tribal Government to avoid waste of resources and to minimize any increased risk of exposure to the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

In response to concerns raised by the public regarding non-compliance and enforcement of the Stay-at-home Executive Order as well as the implementation of a reservation wide curfew, an amendment to the Hopi Code was made and approved by the Hopi Tribal Council. The amendment to Section 13.3.6 of the Hopi Code made non-compliance with certain provisions within issued Executive Orders and other Emergency declarations a civil offense under this code.

Navajo Nation update

On Feb. 14, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 55 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and three more deaths.

The total number of deaths on the Navajo Nation is 1,111 as of Feb. 14.

Reports indicate that 15,763 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, and 239,336 COVID-19 tests have been administered.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is currently 29,269, including nine delayed reported cases.

“COVID-19 has been on the Navajo Nation for approximately 11 months now, said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez. "Everyone should know what they have to do to protect themselves and their loved ones. We cannot have another large surge in new cases, so let’s stay focused and continue to take all precautions to prevent the spread of this virus."

The Navajo Nation’s curfew remains in effect from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (MST) seven days a week.

Health care facilities across the Navajo Nation continue to administer COVID-19 vaccines during drive-thru events or by appointment.