Hopi remains in a State of Emergency, lockdown; Nation under curfew

KYKOTSMOVI, Ariz. — The Hopi Tribe is reminding tribal members and visitors that there is a reservation-wide lockdown and weekend curfews on the Hopi reservation and that the reservation remains in a State of Emergency.

“All the measures help us mitigate the virus,” said an advisor for Hopi Tribal Chairman Timothy L. Nuvangyaoma. “Despite the fact that some of our Hopi residents have received their vaccines — we need to take all precautionary measure and follow all guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19."

Tribal representatives remind members that the virus is still a health and safety concern.

"Even if a Hopi Tribal member has received their first dose of vaccine, they can still catch COVID-19," the tribe stated.

The reservation-wide 57-hour weekend curfews are in effect for Feb. 19-Feb. 22 and Feb. 26-March 1 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Hopi remains in State of Emergency

On March 18, 2020 the Hopi Tribe declared a State of Emergency and activated the Hopi Emergency Response Team (HERT) due to the presence of the COVID-19 Coronavirus in the surrounding areas.

The presence of COVID-19 continues to exist giving rise to an ongoing declared state of emergency.

The number of daily new COVID-19 cases on the Hopi reservation have risen substantially; and demands more effective enforcement of and compliance with the critical public health and safety measures.

This unprecedented public health emergency requires full coordination and cooperation between the sovereign village administrations and the Hopi Tribal Government to avoid waste of resources and to minimize any increased risk of exposure to the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

In response to concerns raised by the public regarding non-compliance and enforcement of the Stay-at-home Executive Order as well as the implementation of a reservation wide curfew, an amendment to the Hopi Code was made and approved by the Hopi Tribal Council. The amendment to Section 13.3.6 of the Hopi Code made non-compliance with certain provisions within issued Executive Orders and other Emergency declarations a civil offense under this code.

Navajo Nation update

On Feb. 14, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 55 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and three more deaths.

The total number of deaths on the Navajo Nation is 1,111 as of Feb. 14.

Reports indicate that 15,763 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, and 239,336 COVID-19 tests have been administered.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is currently 29,269, including nine delayed reported cases.

“COVID-19 has been on the Navajo Nation for approximately 11 months now, said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez. "Everyone should know what they have to do to protect themselves and their loved ones. We cannot have another large surge in new cases, so let’s stay focused and continue to take all precautions to prevent the spread of this virus."

The Navajo Nation’s curfew remains in effect from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (MST) seven days a week.

Health care facilities across the Navajo Nation continue to administer COVID-19 vaccines during drive-thru events or by appointment.