Diné College Board of Regents selected for 2021 Nason Leadership Award

TSAILE, Ariz. — The Diné College Board of Regents was recently recognized by the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges (AGB) for leadership and progressive initiatives.

The AGB is the premier organization representing higher education governing boards. It operates in partnership with the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association (TIAA), a Fortune 100 financial services organization dedicated to helping clients pursue financial well-being.

The AGB announced Diné College was the only tribal institution chosen for the honor.

The award was formally presented Jan. 27. A second presentation takes place in April.

“Having the acknowledgement for our board’s leadership is a great achievement,” said Diné College Board of Regents President Greg Bigman. “The journey was a challenge because we, as a board, didn’t agree on everything. Furthermore, the changes that happened over the years required a lot of trust, accountability and hours of work often away from our families, on weekends and nears holidays. The commitment and leadership shown by the board demonstrates the values of exemplified in this award and our customary values to be a Naataanii.”

In addition to confronting the significant effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the recipients of this year’s award addressed pressing issues related to board culture, presidential transitions, community advocacy, and other important matters Morgan Alexander, assistant director of public policy and strategic communications at AGB, said.

“This year’s honorees were chosen from among more than 35 nominations illustrating the essential work of boards from public and private institutions, statewide systems, and institutionally related foundations,” Alexander said.

Henry Stoever, AGB president and CEO said the coronavirus is only one of many challenges facing higher education.

"We hope that recognizing boards that are strategic partners of their institutions will give others the courage to lead their institutions or foundations in a similar fashion,” he said. “I am excited to share the great work and success that these honorees have achieved when we hold our upcoming events.”

