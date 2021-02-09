OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, Feb. 10
Winslow High's students of the month

(Photo/Winslow High School)

(Photo/Winslow High School)

Originally Published: February 9, 2021 8:29 a.m.

Winslow High School recently announced its January Students of the Month. Students include Jaci Gonnie, Sheyianna Shabi, Avery Hartnett, Kwaya Mansfield, Lana Westover, Larrick Jones, Jordin Brinkley, Logan Martinez, Terianne Skaggs, Joseph Rodriguez, Samuel Leonard, Kendall Havlicek, Casius Yessilth, Joshua Todicheeney, Leon Barton, Jocelyn Shumway, Gabriel Grimstad and Rya Marquez.

