Winslow High's students of the month
Originally Published: February 9, 2021 8:29 a.m.
Winslow High School recently announced its January Students of the Month. Students include Jaci Gonnie, Sheyianna Shabi, Avery Hartnett, Kwaya Mansfield, Lana Westover, Larrick Jones, Jordin Brinkley, Logan Martinez, Terianne Skaggs, Joseph Rodriguez, Samuel Leonard, Kendall Havlicek, Casius Yessilth, Joshua Todicheeney, Leon Barton, Jocelyn Shumway, Gabriel Grimstad and Rya Marquez.
