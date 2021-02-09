OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Student photographers have chance for Arizona Highways fame

Arizona Highways magazine is offering student photographers a chance to have a nature photo published in an upcoming issue. (Photo/ADOT)

Originally Published: February 9, 2021 4:41 p.m.

Arizona Highways magazine is offering student photographers a chance to have a nature photo published in an upcoming issue. The publication is sponsoring the 2021 Adventures in Nature Student Photo Contest, open to Arizona students between 13-18 years old. The competition is open through April 16, and winners will be announced on May 6. Submissions of high-resolution nature photos must be submitted via arizonahighways.com. A total of $10,000 in cash prizes will be given to the top 10 winners and the overall winning entry will be published in Arizona Highways. More information is avaailable at arizonahighways.com or nature.org/arizona.

