Student photographers have chance for Arizona Highways fame
Arizona Highways magazine is offering student photographers a chance to have a nature photo published in an upcoming issue. The publication is sponsoring the 2021 Adventures in Nature Student Photo Contest, open to Arizona students between 13-18 years old. The competition is open through April 16, and winners will be announced on May 6. Submissions of high-resolution nature photos must be submitted via arizonahighways.com. A total of $10,000 in cash prizes will be given to the top 10 winners and the overall winning entry will be published in Arizona Highways. More information is avaailable at arizonahighways.com or nature.org/arizona.
- Hardship Assistance payments set to begin Jan. 18
- Navajo CARES Act funding to continue through 2021
- 25% of Navajo applicants at risk of not receiving Cares Act funds
- Sen. Mark Kelly said one goal is to work with tribes in Arizona on COVID-19
- Former Navajo Nation President Albert Hale dies from coronavirus complications
- Navajo calendar rooted in tradition & necessities
- “Invalid login” issues cause delays for CARES Act applicants
- Endangered jaguar and ocelot photographed in southern Arizona
- Hardship Assistance payments begin Jan. 18
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- With looming deadline, Nation works to fix Hardship Assistance Program application errors
- Trump administration releases vision for Native Americans
- 11 miles of Navajo Route 27 paved between Chinle and Nazlini
