Hopi officer shot during traffic stop
KYKOTSMOVI, Ariz. — A Hopi law enforcement officer is recovering after being shot Feb. 3 while conducting a traffic stop in the first Mesa Community.
Two officers from Hopi Law Enforcement Services were attempting to pull over a vehicle around 4 p.m., when they were fired upon, according to a press release.
Officers were assisted by several agencies including the Navajo Nation Police, Winslow Police, the BIA and a DPS helicopter unit.
One officer sustained non-life threatening injuries and was treated and released from a local hospital. The second officer was uninjured.
Two suspects were apprehended a short time later, however, one suspect remained at large. Around 8:31 p.m., the final suspect was apprehended approximately two miles away in a residential area.
“Due to the dedication of HLES officers, with the cooperative help from surrounding agencies who responded without hesitation and community members who provided vital information, we were successful in apprehending all suspects,” said HLES Chief of Police Virgil J. Pinto.
Per Hopi Law Enforcement Services general orders, both officers have been placed on administrative leave. The case is currently under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigations.
Information provided by the Hopi Law Enforcement
