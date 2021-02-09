Eastern Navajo Fair canceled for 2021
CROWNPOINT, N.M. — On Jan. 28, the Eastern Navajo Fair Board unanimously voted to cancel the 2021 Eastern Navajo Fair, scheduled for July 22-25.
“Safety is our highest concern for all participants, which lead to this critical decision. Following ongoing and increasing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, the board felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation. Therefore, this year’s Eastern Navajo Fair is cancelled,” members of the Easter Navajo Fair Board stated.
The board apologized for any inconvenience and said that as the board, they felt the need to do their part to continue taking precautionary measures to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“(In order) to do what is best for the health of our community members, exhibitors, professional rodeo athletes, community organizations and fairgoers, thus exercise preventative measures to keep everyone safe,” the board stated.
The board stated that they plan to use this extra time as constructively as possible and look forward to the return of the fair in 2022.
Additionally, the board is seeking to fill volunteer fair coordinator positions including a concession/vending position, veteran’s events, song and dance, and safety positions. More information or to submit letters of interest, should be emailed to Rebecca Becenti, ENF Board Secretary at rbecenti.enf2020@gmail.com.
The Eastern Navajo Fair began in 1975 as CETA Fair in Crownpoint, New Mexico.
Information provided by the Eastern Navajo Fair Board
