OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, Feb. 04
Weather  30.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

St. Michaels Cardinals take on Williams
Lady Cardinals fall to Vikings in a triple overtime thriller, 62-60; boys lose 58-51

(Wendy Howell/NHO)

(Wendy Howell/NHO)

Originally Published: February 2, 2021 9:09 a.m.

The St. Michaels Cardinals travel to Williams to face the Vikings. The Cardinals lost both games in the competitive matchup. The girls are now 2-1 on the season, the boys are 0-3.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas