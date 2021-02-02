St. Michaels Cardinals take on Williams
Lady Cardinals fall to Vikings in a triple overtime thriller, 62-60; boys lose 58-51
Originally Published: February 2, 2021 9:09 a.m.
The St. Michaels Cardinals travel to Williams to face the Vikings. The Cardinals lost both games in the competitive matchup. The girls are now 2-1 on the season, the boys are 0-3.
