Community information: Tuba City COVID-19 Vaccine Drive-Thru for adults 65 and older only

The Tuba City COVID-19 Vaccine Drive-Thru takes place Feb. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (or until all 1,000 Pfizer doses are given) at the Tuba City High School Pavilion parking lot. All those participating must commit to return on Feb. 27 for a second vaccine dose at the Tuba City High School Parking lot from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Anyone who is 65 years of age and older may receive a vaccine if they have a patient medical record established at Tuba City Regional Health Care, Sacred Peaks Health Center or LeChee Health Facility —and they must live within the TCRHCC Service Unit.

If possible, please have a driver and Navajo interpreter for elderly.

Download and complete COVID-19 Vaccine Form at www.tchealth.org or pickup a packet at a local chapter house.

Expect to wait two hours or more — bring snacks and water.

Do not show up if you have a cough, fever, shortness of breath or loss of taste or smell or any other illness, had COVID-19 in past six weeks, are in quarantine for a household member with COVID-19 or an exposure, have a pending COVID-19 test or had any other vaccination in the past 14 days.

More information is available by calling 1-866-976-5941 or visiting tchealth.org.