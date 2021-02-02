OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, Feb. 04
Weather  30.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Community information: Tuba City COVID-19 Vaccine Drive-Thru for adults 65 and older only

Originally Published: February 2, 2021 9:12 a.m.

The Tuba City COVID-19 Vaccine Drive-Thru takes place Feb. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (or until all 1,000 Pfizer doses are given) at the Tuba City High School Pavilion parking lot. All those participating must commit to return on Feb. 27 for a second vaccine dose at the Tuba City High School Parking lot from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Anyone who is 65 years of age and older may receive a vaccine if they have a patient medical record established at Tuba City Regional Health Care, Sacred Peaks Health Center or LeChee Health Facility —and they must live within the TCRHCC Service Unit.

If possible, please have a driver and Navajo interpreter for elderly.

Download and complete COVID-19 Vaccine Form at www.tchealth.org or pickup a packet at a local chapter house.

Expect to wait two hours or more — bring snacks and water.

Do not show up if you have a cough, fever, shortness of breath or loss of taste or smell or any other illness, had COVID-19 in past six weeks, are in quarantine for a household member with COVID-19 or an exposure, have a pending COVID-19 test or had any other vaccination in the past 14 days.

More information is available by calling 1-866-976-5941 or visiting tchealth.org.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas