Hopi Tribe extends lockdown through March 1 to curb the spread of COVID-19

KYKOTSMOVI, Ariz. – The Hopi Tribe has extended its reservation-wide lockdown to March 1 for all residents on the reservation in order to limit and control the spread of the coronavirus.

The lockdown shall remain in effect through 5 a.m., March 1.

According to the tribe, the Hopi reservation continues to see an overall rise in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in villages and communities. There is a positive test rate of 25.6 percent and 115 active cases of COVID-19 in the last 14 days.

“The main contributor to this increase is the mobility of our own Hopi community members, who continue to move throughout the villages and not adhere to the mitigation strategies in traveling off the reservation,” Hopi Executive Order No. 007.1-2020 states.

The Hopi Tribe currently has a 95.5 daily case rate per 100,000, which is the highest in the U.S., according to the tribe.

During the lockdown, all residents are restricted from gathering with individuals with whom they do not normally reside. All cultural and religious activities are strongly encouraged to be conducted in accordance with guidance issued by the Department of Health and Human Services.

All previously issued precautionary measures mandated by the Hopi Tribe remain in place, including, but not limited to, the following: the requirement that masks be worn at all times in public, a daily reservation-wide curfew between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m., which will be strictly enforced and a reservation-wide 57-hour weekend curfew.

The curfew will be implemented on the following dates, and will be strictly enforced:

• Feb. 12, beginning at 8 p.m. ending on Feb. 15, at 5 a.m.;

• Feb. 19, beginning at 8 p.m. ending on Feb. 22, at 5 a.m. and

• Feb. 26, beginning at 8 p.m. ending on March 1, at 5 a.m.



During the lockdown, essential businesses and services will be allowed to operate. These businesses/services include health care operations, governmental functions, gas stations, auto supply and repair, mailing and shipping services, businesses that provide, ship or deliver groceries, food, goods or services to resident or other businesses on the reservation, home based care for seniors, adults or children, residential facilities and shelters for seniors, adult and children, residential and commercial construction sites and first responders, emergency management personnel, dispatchers, court personnel and law enforcement.

Additionally, a Hopi Tribal Government shutdown will be implemented beginning Feb. 8 and ending Feb. 15. Designated essential personnel of the Hopi Tribal Government will continue to operate.

On March 18, 2020, the Hopi Tribe declared a state of emergency and activated the Hopi Emergency Response Team because of the coronavirus. Since that time the Hopi reservation has followed strict curfews and reservation-wide lockdowns to try to stop the spread of the virus.