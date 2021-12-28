OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Fri, Dec. 31
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Winslow Library gets special visitors

rates through the end of the year. (Photos/Winslow Library)

rates through the end of the year. (Photos/Winslow Library)

Originally Published: December 28, 2021 11:12 a.m.

Winslow Animal Control and Hatahlii Connection brought a slew of special visitors, including dogs and mini horses to Winslow Public Library in December to visit with patrons. Winslow Animal Control is offering half off adoption rates through the end of the year.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas