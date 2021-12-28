Winslow Library gets special visitors
Originally Published: December 28, 2021 11:12 a.m.
Winslow Animal Control and Hatahlii Connection brought a slew of special visitors, including dogs and mini horses to Winslow Public Library in December to visit with patrons. Winslow Animal Control is offering half off adoption rates through the end of the year.
