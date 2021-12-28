OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Fri, Dec. 31
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Waitlist for Section 8 housing in Winslow opens Jan. 3

Originally Published: December 28, 2021 9:10 a.m.

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow Public Housing Authority (WPHA) will begin accepting pre-applications for public housing and housing choice vouchers (Section 8) programs waiting list Jan. 3.

The waiting list will close March 31 or until 150 applications have been received for each program.

Applicants must pick up the pre-application from the Winslow Public Housing Authority office, 900 Henderson Square in Winslow or one may be obtained online at www.winslowaz.gov. The office is open between 7 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Applications that are properly completed and signed will be accepted only if the family composition and income are within HUD guidelines; eligibility for housing programs is generally based on income and size of family.

Additionally, WPHA reserves the right to check all applicant references and complete a criminal background check before admitting anyone into the program.

More information about the voucher and wait list is available from WPHA at (928) 289-4617.

Information provided by Winslow Public Housing Authority

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas