Waitlist for Section 8 housing in Winslow opens Jan. 3
WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow Public Housing Authority (WPHA) will begin accepting pre-applications for public housing and housing choice vouchers (Section 8) programs waiting list Jan. 3.
The waiting list will close March 31 or until 150 applications have been received for each program.
Applicants must pick up the pre-application from the Winslow Public Housing Authority office, 900 Henderson Square in Winslow or one may be obtained online at www.winslowaz.gov. The office is open between 7 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m., Monday-Friday.
Applications that are properly completed and signed will be accepted only if the family composition and income are within HUD guidelines; eligibility for housing programs is generally based on income and size of family.
Additionally, WPHA reserves the right to check all applicant references and complete a criminal background check before admitting anyone into the program.
More information about the voucher and wait list is available from WPHA at (928) 289-4617.
Information provided by Winslow Public Housing Authority
