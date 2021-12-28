Nominations for LD7 seat to meet Jan. 4, after seat vacated by Jamescita Peshlakai

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A new state Senator will be appointed to fill the vacancy left after the recent resignation of Senator Jamescita Peshlakai.

The resignation Dec. 15. triggers a statutory process by which the Coconino County Board of Supervisors will appoint someone to fill the vacancy.

The new Senator must be a resident of Coconino County and of Legislative District 7. The appointee will serve out the latest term to which Peshlakai was elected in 2020 — through December 2022.

Because Peshlakai is a Democrat, all nominees for the position must be registered Democrats. Nominations will be made at a meeting of Democratic Precinct Committee Members Jan. 4 at 5:30 p.m. on Zoom.

The precinct committee members will nominate three qualified candidates to Coconino County Board of Supervisors.

More information and qualified candidates is available from Ann Heitland, chair of the Coconino County Democratic Party at Chair@CoconinoDemocrats.org.

Information provided by the Coconino County Democratic Party