Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Fri, Dec. 31
Navajo elders and first responders receive holiday hams

Originally Published: December 28, 2021 10:04 a.m.

On Dec. 24, Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer (left) visited Crownpoint, New Mexico, to delivery turkeys and ham to elders and first responders.

photo

“Christmas is a joyful time for families across our Navajo Nation, but we must also remember those who are facing challenges and perhaps the loss of a loved one. Please pray for them and offer your love and support to one another,” Lizer said. “This week, as we celebrate Christmas in our homes and churches, among family and friends, let us accept and share the gifts of joy, peace, and love. To our Navajo people, from my family to yours, Merry Christmas. May you each enjoy a safe and blessed holiday season.”

photo

