Navajo elders and first responders receive holiday hams
On Dec. 24, Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer (left) visited Crownpoint, New Mexico, to delivery turkeys and ham to elders and first responders.
“Christmas is a joyful time for families across our Navajo Nation, but we must also remember those who are facing challenges and perhaps the loss of a loved one. Please pray for them and offer your love and support to one another,” Lizer said. “This week, as we celebrate Christmas in our homes and churches, among family and friends, let us accept and share the gifts of joy, peace, and love. To our Navajo people, from my family to yours, Merry Christmas. May you each enjoy a safe and blessed holiday season.”
- Applications for final phase of CARES Act Hardship Program now open
- More than 7,500 Navajo hardship assistance checks remain unclaimed
- Obituary: Thomas Philip Mentzer
- Free tuition now for some in-state students at ASU, NAU, UA
- Arizona Sen. Peshlakai resigns, moves to Interior Department
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- Arizona school teaches farming, Navajo culture
- Suspect dies while in police custody
- Redrawing the lines: Final map of congressional districts approved
- Navajo Code Talkers honored at National Finals Rodeo
- Applications for final phase of CARES Act Hardship Program now open
- More than 7,500 Navajo hardship assistance checks remain unclaimed
- Yo-Yo Ma visits the Grand Canyon to play and listen to Indigenous perspectives
- Diné contestants compete for world titles at 2021 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- Geri Hongeva receives Women in American History Award for Navajo cultural work
- Guest Column: Changing times for Snowbowl and a history of the ski resort
- Suspect dies while in police custody
- Obituary: Thomas Philip Mentzer
- Guest column: Welcoming the Winter Solstice
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: