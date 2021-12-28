Miss Navajo Nation makes special donations
Originally Published: December 28, 2021 9:45 a.m.
Miss Navajo Nation Niagara Rockbridge distributed donations received from the Christmas Toy and Hat/Glove drive Dec. 26. Donations were made to St. Michael's Association for Special Education, Hogan Hozhoni, Manuelito Home, Genesis Healthcare Facility, Dr. Guy Gorman Senior Care Home and Native American Outreach Ministries Inc. (NAOMI) House.
