Arizona Sen. Peshlakai resigns, moves to Interior Department
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona state Sen. Jamescita Mae Peshlakai has resigned to take an Interior Department position in President Joe Biden’s administration.
“I will begin work at the federal level in the new year and will be more impactful for all of the western United States,” Peshlakai, a Democrat, said in her resignation letter dated Dec. 22.
Peshlakai, who was the state’s first Native American woman senator, resigned while midway through her third two-year term in the state Senate. She previously served in the state House. Her district includes much of northern and eastern Arizona, including the Navajo Nation.
She will now work under Secretary Deb Haaland’s department. Haaland made history this year as the first Native American to serve as a cabinet secretary.
- Applications for final phase of CARES Act Hardship Program now open
- More than 7,500 Navajo hardship assistance checks remain unclaimed
- Obituary: Thomas Philip Mentzer
- Free tuition now for some in-state students at ASU, NAU, UA
- Arizona Sen. Peshlakai resigns, moves to Interior Department
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- Arizona school teaches farming, Navajo culture
- Suspect dies while in police custody
- Redrawing the lines: Final map of congressional districts approved
- Navajo Code Talkers honored at National Finals Rodeo
- Applications for final phase of CARES Act Hardship Program now open
- More than 7,500 Navajo hardship assistance checks remain unclaimed
- Yo-Yo Ma visits the Grand Canyon to play and listen to Indigenous perspectives
- Diné contestants compete for world titles at 2021 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- Geri Hongeva receives Women in American History Award for Navajo cultural work
- Guest Column: Changing times for Snowbowl and a history of the ski resort
- Suspect dies while in police custody
- Obituary: Thomas Philip Mentzer
- Guest column: Welcoming the Winter Solstice
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: