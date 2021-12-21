OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Winslow volleyball academic stars

(Photos/Winslow High School)

Originally Published: December 21, 2021 10:38 a.m.

Winslow High School congratulated its volleyball players who made the 2021 Sports360AZ All-Academic team. The team not only showed excellence in competition but in the classroom as well. First team: Brynlee Barris and Jayleigh Meyers. Honorable Mention: Kristara Tso, Tatum Thomas and Wahela Nelson.

