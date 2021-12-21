Suspect dies while in police custody

HOLBROOK, Ariz. — On Dec. 16, around 11 p.m., Navajo County Sheriff Office conducted a traffic stop on Mogollon Drive in Overgaard, Arizona.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was contacted. During the contact, the deputy saw indicators to investigate the driver for potential drug trafficking. An investigation was conducted, and the suspect driver was arrested for transporting and possessing dangerous drugs and taken in for further investigation.

The suspect was fully cooperative with deputies during this entire incident and was willing to provide a statement in an interview at the substation. No force was used by deputies.

During the interview, the suspect began exhibiting strange behavior. The deputies immediately asked the suspect about the behavior and if the suspect needed or wanted medical attention. Medics were called to respond and arrived within five minutes, where they checked vitals and symptoms of the suspect, who at the time, was alert and conscious.

While receiving medical attention, the suspect became unresponsive and EMT’s continued to treat the subject and began life saving efforts. Multiple rounds of Narcan were deployed, and CPR was initiated. Despite their efforts, the suspect never regained consciousness and was pronounced deceased.

The Navajo County Criminal Investigations Unit and the Navajo County Medical Examiner’s Office are conducting the investigation regarding the death. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Information provided by NCSO