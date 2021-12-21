Nez helps with ham and turkey distribution at Kayenta COVID-19 and flu vaccination drive
KAYENTA, Ariz. — On Dec. 11, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez joined staff from the Kayenta Health Center to distribute ham and turkeys were distributed to community members who received their vaccination and booster shots.
Miss Navajo Nation Niagara Rockbridge, the president’s office staff and Navajo Food Distribution program staff members were available to help during the distribution.
“We thank the staff and frontline workers from the Kayenta Health Center for their hard work in helping our Navajo people battle this monster called COVID-19,” Nez said. “We witnessed numerous families, children, and individuals receive their vaccinations and booster shots. As the holidays approach, we remind everyone to gather safely with only members of your household, to social distance, limit travel, and wear your mask. We thank everyone for doing their part in helping our frontline warriors.”
During the past few months, Nez and staff members have teamed up with Gallup Indian Medical Center, Ramah Navajo Health Center, Winslow Indian Health Care Center and Piñon Health Center distributing ham and turkeys during these vaccination events.
Information provided by OPVP
