Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, Dec. 23
Navajo Nation celebrates Arizona State University Diné

(Photos/OPVP)

(Photos/OPVP)

Originally Published: December 21, 2021 9:47 a.m.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and First Lady Phefelia Nez join families and friends Dec. 15, to congratulate Diné graduates from Arizona State University during the Fall 2021 American Indian Convocation. Nez spoke to the nearly 200 Native American graduates, who represent various Arizona tribal nations, and encouraged them to continue persevering using the teachings of the elders and through the power of prayer.

photo

(Photos/OPVP)

