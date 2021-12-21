Klay Tohsonii named 2021 six and under Stetson world dummy roping champion

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — On Dec. 9, Klay Tohsonii, 6, of Hatch, Utah won the 2021 Six and Under Stetson Country Christmas World Dummy Roping Champion and the 2021 Six and Under Rope Smart World Champion.

The competitions are the world’s largest six and under competition, with many young athletes from around the world competing.

Klay started the competition from a one-foot distance to rope the dummy and gradually increased his distance. Klay roped at a 15-foot distance to win the world championship title during the NFR in Las Vegas, Nevada. Klay was awarded a horse bridal and collar, a saddle pad, a rope bag by Classic and a pink smarty dummy, and a personalized trophy buckle.

During the 2021 Rope Smart Competition, Klay roped at a 12-foot distance to win the world championship title Dec. 11. He was awarded a rope bag, ropes, gift certificates, a blue dummy, a world championship saddle and custom buckle.

Klay’s parents are Nicholas Tohsonii and Chassity Benward.

Klay is a kindergartener attending the Montezuma Creek Elementary School in Montezuma Creek, Utah. He is also the current title holder of the Indian National Finals Rodeo 2021 Kids Dummy Roping Championship. Klay competes in multiple states including Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, Texas, Utah, Nevada and Oklahoma.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer congratulated Klay on his

“On behalf of the President and Vice President Office, we are proud of Klay and his accomplishments. We continue to pray for continued success,” the office stated.

Information provided by the OPVP