200 children receive gifts from Navajo Council and Toys for Tots

Children from Hogan Hozhoni and the St. Michaels Association for Special Education receive gifts from the Navajo Nation Council and Marine Corps Toys for Tots Foundation. The Navajo Police Department partnered with the Office of the Speaker to provide boxes of toys from national brands like Hasbrao, Build-A-Bear, Lego and the Walt Disney Co. for 200 children across the Navajo Nation. Left: Speaker Seth Damon greets families outside of the Navajo Nation Council Chambers during the Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Window Rock, Arizona Dec. 16 which took place before the gift giveaway