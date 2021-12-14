OFFERS
Winslow wrestlers leave their mark

Winslow High School Wrestling hosted a dual season opener against Pinon, Ganado, Holbrook, St. Johns, Window Rock and Joseph City Dec. 2. (Photos/Winslow High School and El Big Guy Photography)

Winslow High School Wrestling hosted a dual season opener against Pinon, Ganado, Holbrook, St. Johns, Window Rock and Joseph City Dec. 2. (Photos/Winslow High School and El Big Guy Photography)

Originally Published: December 14, 2021 2:46 p.m.

Winslow High School Wrestling hosted a dual season opener against Pinon, Ganado, Holbrook, St. Johns, Window Rock and Joseph City Dec. 2.

The Winslow Bulldogs girls wrestling team won the Titan Tournament Champions Dec. 10 in Chandler, Arizona. Bulldog wrestler Elyna Lopez lost a nail-biter in the finals in overtime.

