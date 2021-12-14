Winslow wrestlers leave their mark
Originally Published: December 14, 2021 2:46 p.m.
Winslow High School Wrestling hosted a dual season opener against Pinon, Ganado, Holbrook, St. Johns, Window Rock and Joseph City Dec. 2.
The Winslow Bulldogs girls wrestling team won the Titan Tournament Champions Dec. 10 in Chandler, Arizona. Bulldog wrestler Elyna Lopez lost a nail-biter in the finals in overtime.
