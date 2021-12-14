Winslow basketball faces Chinle
Originally Published: December 14, 2021 2:40 p.m.
Winslow girls and boys basketball faced Chinle Dec. 3.
Chinle won the boys game, 68-58. Winslow won the girls game, 60-43.
Photo Gallery
Winslow High basketball teams face Chinle
