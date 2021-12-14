OFFERS
Remains found near Flagstaff in January still not identified

(Stock photo)

(Stock photo)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: December 14, 2021 11:39 a.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Coconino County Sheriff’s officials are asking for the public’s help to identity a man whose remains were found east of Flagstaff in January.

They said the human remains were discovered by ranchers earlier this year in a rural area of northern Arizona.

Investigators don’t know how long the remains had been in the area before being found.

Officials worked with the Phoenix Police Department’s forensic artist and came up with a possible composite of the man.

The composite was based on the measurements and attributes of the recovered remains.

Authorities said the man’s hairstyle, eye color and facial hair may have been different when he was alive.

