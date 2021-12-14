Partnership extends powerlines to Navajo Nation homes
CHILCHINBETO, Ariz. (AP) — Work crews from the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power are partnering with the Navajo Tribal Utility Authority to extend powerlines to homes in several tribal communities, including Chilchinbeto, Kayenta, Chinle, Kaibeto and Coppermine.
At a project site in Chilchinbeto, crews are working to extend a nine-mile stretch of powerlines.
As of Thursday, the partnership had connected 29 homes since the crews arrived from Los Angeles in late November.
Tribal officials said the goal is to connect as many homes as possible to the electric grid within six weeks.
The partnership allows Los Angeles Department of Water and Power to conduct rural field training for its work crews to help them gain experience with extending power lines in remote communities under adverse weather and rugged terrain conditions while covering the costs of labor, equipment and travel expenses.
The tribal utility authority provides the materials for the projects, labor and meals for the visiting work crews.
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said the partnership "is providing direct long-term benefits to many of our Navajo people who have lived without electricity for many years and, in some cases, their entire lives."
