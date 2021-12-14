OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Sat, Dec. 18
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Partnership extends powerlines to Navajo Nation homes

A new partnership is providing power to some homes in Chilchinbeto, Arizona. (Stock photo)

A new partnership is providing power to some homes in Chilchinbeto, Arizona. (Stock photo)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: December 14, 2021 3:05 p.m.

CHILCHINBETO, Ariz. (AP) — Work crews from the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power are partnering with the Navajo Tribal Utility Authority to extend powerlines to homes in several tribal communities, including Chilchinbeto, Kayenta, Chinle, Kaibeto and Coppermine.

At a project site in Chilchinbeto, crews are working to extend a nine-mile stretch of powerlines.

As of Thursday, the partnership had connected 29 homes since the crews arrived from Los Angeles in late November.

Tribal officials said the goal is to connect as many homes as possible to the electric grid within six weeks.

The partnership allows Los Angeles Department of Water and Power to conduct rural field training for its work crews to help them gain experience with extending power lines in remote communities under adverse weather and rugged terrain conditions while covering the costs of labor, equipment and travel expenses.

The tribal utility authority provides the materials for the projects, labor and meals for the visiting work crews.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said the partnership "is providing direct long-term benefits to many of our Navajo people who have lived without electricity for many years and, in some cases, their entire lives."

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas