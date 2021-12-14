Navajo president: Tribe can't afford a large COVID-19 surge

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said Dec. 10 that the tribe's health care system already has been tested by the coronavirus pandemic and that the tribe cannot afford to have another large surge in new cases.

Tribal health officials reported an additional 23 confirmed infections Dec. 12 and one more death.

According to health officials, 38,410 individuals on the reservation have recovered from COVID-19 and more than 401,954 COVID-19 tests have been administered.

The overall total number of positive COVID-19 cases is 40,497, including seven delayed reported cases

"We cannot let down our guard during this holiday season," Nez said. "We've seen how quickly variants can spread in our communities, especially during family gatherings."

He urged people to take precautions, such as wearing a mask in public, practicing social distancing, limiting travel and washing hands often.

The total number of deaths now stands at 1,562.