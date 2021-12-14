Navajo president: Tribe can't afford a large COVID-19 surge
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said Dec. 10 that the tribe's health care system already has been tested by the coronavirus pandemic and that the tribe cannot afford to have another large surge in new cases.
Tribal health officials reported an additional 23 confirmed infections Dec. 12 and one more death.
According to health officials, 38,410 individuals on the reservation have recovered from COVID-19 and more than 401,954 COVID-19 tests have been administered.
The overall total number of positive COVID-19 cases is 40,497, including seven delayed reported cases
"We cannot let down our guard during this holiday season," Nez said. "We've seen how quickly variants can spread in our communities, especially during family gatherings."
He urged people to take precautions, such as wearing a mask in public, practicing social distancing, limiting travel and washing hands often.
The total number of deaths now stands at 1,562.
- Applications for final phase of CARES Act Hardship Program now open
- More than 7,500 Navajo hardship assistance checks remain unclaimed
- Guest Column: Changing times for Snowbowl and a history of the ski resort
- Geri Hongeva receives Women in American History Award for Navajo cultural work
- Diné contestants compete for world titles at 2021 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas
- Yo-Yo Ma visits the Grand Canyon to play and listen to Indigenous perspectives
- Former Hopi Vice Chairman Clark Tenakhongva talks about future and current issues facing Hopi
- Ex-Navajo Nation controller, Pearline Kirk, faces new criminal complaints
- Winslow teen receives Boys and Girls Club award for demonstrating safe driving habits
- The spirituality of Nature, Earth and Universe
- Applications for final phase of CARES Act Hardship Program now open
- Yo-Yo Ma visits the Grand Canyon to play and listen to Indigenous perspectives
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- ‘Dark Winds’ TV series based on Tony Hillerman books to film on Navajo Nation in October; extras being sought
- Diné contestants compete for world titles at 2021 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas
- Tuba City High School seniors selected for Indigenous Bowl
- More than 7,500 Navajo hardship assistance checks remain unclaimed
- Navajo Nation Council approves Phase II of Hardship Assistance for remaining tribal members
- Large UFO spotted near Winslow
- The spirituality of Nature, Earth and Universe
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: