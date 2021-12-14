Judy Martinez welcomed as general manager at Navajo-Hopi Observer

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Navajo-Hopi Observer recently announced that Judy Martinez has been promoted to general manager of the Navajo-Hopi Observer and Williams-Grand Canyon News effective Dec. 1.

Martinez has worked for Western News & Info, the newspapers parent company, since December of 2018. She is originally from Phoenix but her family moved to Williams in 1970. Martinez grew up in Williams and graduated from Williams High School. She attended Yavapai Community College. Most of her family and her in-laws live in Williams and Flagstaff.

Prior to her promotion, Martinez was employed as business manager for Williams-Grand Canyon News and the Navajo-Hopi Observer.

In her new position, Martinez will be responsible for managing the daily newspaper operations for the both papers, including budgets and optimizing expenses. She will also oversee operations for publication of tour guides, magazines, maps and all other special publications produced by the newspapers.

“We already have a wonderful editorial and sales staff in place for both papers who, for the most part, have worked together for years, so that makes my life easier,” she said. “They are professionals and know what needs to be done and when.”

While Martinez has worked in a variety of office settings from government to banking, medical and construction, and has a lot of experience, newspapers are a new experience for her.

“This is the first newspaper I have worked for and have learned so much from the publisher and the staff,” she said. “I had no idea how much work goes into a weekly newspaper.”

While Martinez enjoys camping, taking road trips, reading and caring for her ‘fur babies (dogs), she is also looking forward to her new position and its importance in the community.

“I am looking forward to getting out and meeting the people in our community that we serve, reconnecting with ones I know and connecting with ones I don’t know,” she said. “Our newspapers and websites play a vital role in providing local, timely advertising and information that isn’t available anywhere else.”