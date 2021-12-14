Coconino County Emergency Management hands out PPE to Native organizations

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Coconino County Emergency Management wants non-profits, chapters and organizations on the Navajo Nation and Hopi Reservation to know it has extra personal, protective equipment available, upon request.

Coconino County Emergency Management is in charge of all logistics section for the COVID-19 response. In general, the department is in charge of response, support and coordination for all emergencies or events that happen within the county.

“We’re not the ones who go fight the fires,” said Director Wes Dison. “We support the firefighting staff. We get in supplies and equipment needs. Anything that’s related to support and coordination.”

The county operates its emergency operations center out of the Coconino County Health and Human Services building on King Street in Flagstaff. Kim Musselman, who is the director of Health and Human Services, is the incident commander for the COVID-19 incident management team.

The department provides people, equipment, setting up vaccine and testing sites and getting and distributing Personal and Protective Equipment (PPE).

“I tell people we have sourced everything from ink pens to airplanes for the last year and a half or more,” said Interim Director Tim Carter.

The PPE all starts with the strategic national stockpile, the stockpile rolls out to the states, states roll it out to the counties and the counties distribute it locally. The funding for the supplies comes from federal tax dollars.

“I think one of the important messages is that a lot of this stuff Coconino County did not pay for,” Dison said. “It’s paid for by taxpayer dollars at the federal level. It’s not free. It’s free to us in the sense that we didn’t pay for it when it rolled in the door, but we all paid for it with our taxes.”

The supplies come to the county from the state health department in coordination with state emergency management, “We look at first responders… our big ones are social safety net partnerships, like shelters and other non-profits who really have a need for that kind of stuff, along with hospitals and medical care facilities.”

Dison said the direction from where to distribute comes from the Arizona Department of Health Services with the over-arching rule that organizations receiving the supplies need to be non-profit health services.

“We couldn’t give it to a for-profit organizations,” he said. “It had to be for non-profit health related services, like doctor’s offices, hospitals, clinics. That was the direction we received from ADHS.”

Tribal governments are unique in that they can request supplies through the county level or they can go directly to the state or directly to the federal government, which is what happened during the height of COVID.

“They can circumvent and take the path of least resistance,” Carter said. “But now, in the latest PPE pushes, we’ve had, I think three different chapter houses that have reached out directly. Their orders are waiting to be picked up as we speak.”

Chapter houses or similar organizations can fill out a blank form, or the county can fill it out for them and emergency management will fulfill it. Organizations have to be able to come and pick up the supplies themselves with their own vehicle.

Carter said the supplies can be a mixture that can include masks, gloves, goggles, gowns and face shields. But right now, it is mainly gowns, both disposable and reusable and face shields.

And right now the county has a sizeable amount of PPE that it is trying to distribute out to communities because the warehouse it is stored in is schedule for demolition.

“We’re kinda up against the end of the year deadline to get stuff out,” Carter said.

Chapters and organizations who want to receive the PPE can email Coconino County Emergency Management at emergencymanagement@coconino.az.gov.