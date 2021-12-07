Winslow teen receives Boys and Girls Club award for demonstrating safe driving habits

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Braxton B. from the Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff at the Winslow Residential Hall site has been recognized as the local ambassador of the UPS Road Code program, sponsored by Boys & Girls Clubs of America and The UPS Foundation.

Braxton, a UPS Road Code graduate, was selected for his outstanding demonstration of safe driving habits and his desire to advocate for local teens to participate in safe driving and to be safer passengers.

The UPS Road Code Ambassador Program is available at 235 club sites around the country and on U.S. military installations overseas to teens, ages 13-18, who have completed the UPS Road Code program and demonstrated their plans to advocate newly acquired safe driving knowledge. The UPS Road Code program teaches safe driving techniques to teens and helps them to “Drive Change” surrounding this important issue. This program is based largely on the same safety training used with UPS’s own drivers, helping teens learn the code for safe driving. Approximately 150 UPS employees serve as trained volunteer instructors for the program, and by the end of 2021, the program will have reached more than 60,000 teens globally since its launch in 2009.

“Braxton's presentation to his peers about UPS Road Code was informative, persuasive, and from the heart. Considering the short amount of time, he had to create a presentation, Braxton did an amazing job connecting with other teens about safe driving practices and the importance of completing a teen driver safety course.” said Lauren Kaibetoney, director of club operations, Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff.

Braxton is a member of the Navajo Nation and a senior at Winslow High School.

He has been a Boys & Girls Club member for three years and has been accepted to attend the Universal Technical Institute in Phoenix, Arizona in the fall of 2022. There he will be pursuing his automotive technician certificate and plans to be a car mechanic. Braxton has participated in the UPS Road Code Program for three years and says this about the program, “I very much enjoyed the UPS Road Code Program, and I would also like to thank this program for teaching me safe driving practices.”

Teens, parents, and others interested in learning more about safe driving and the UPS Road Code program should visit www.bgca.org/roadcode.