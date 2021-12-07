OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Winslow booster club recognizes Derrick Begay during western themed night at Winslow High

Originally Published: December 7, 2021 8 a.m.

Winslow Bulldogs Boys Basketball Booster Club held a “Western Theme” event during a home game, Dec. 4. During the event, the club recognized Winslow High School Alumni Derrick Begay. Begay is a champion team roper who is competing at the 2021 National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, Nevada. Begay won the second round of the 2021 NFR with his team roping partner Brady Minor.

photo

(Photos/Winslow High School Booster Club)

