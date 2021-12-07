Winslow booster club recognizes Derrick Begay during western themed night at Winslow High
Originally Published: December 7, 2021 8 a.m.
Winslow Bulldogs Boys Basketball Booster Club held a “Western Theme” event during a home game, Dec. 4. During the event, the club recognized Winslow High School Alumni Derrick Begay. Begay is a champion team roper who is competing at the 2021 National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, Nevada. Begay won the second round of the 2021 NFR with his team roping partner Brady Minor.
Most Read
- Applications for final phase of CARES Act Hardship Program now open
- Diné contestants compete for world titles at 2021 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- Cannabis bust on Indigenous land highlights legal divide
- Navajo Nation Council approves Phase II of Hardship Assistance for remaining tribal members
- Phillip Francisco steps down as Navajo Police chief
- Yo-Yo Ma visits the Grand Canyon to play and listen to Indigenous perspectives
- Shell shock: Ammunition shortage squeezes area gun enthusiasts
- Navajo calendar rooted in tradition & necessities
- Large UFO spotted near Winslow
- Applications for final phase of CARES Act Hardship Program now open
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- ‘Dark Winds’ TV series based on Tony Hillerman books to film on Navajo Nation in October; extras being sought
- Large UFO spotted near Winslow
- Tuba City High School seniors selected for Indigenous Bowl
- Navajo Nation Council approves Phase II of Hardship Assistance for remaining tribal members
- Holbrook man arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
- ADOT enters negotiations with Kiewit-Fann Joint Venture for I-17 improvements project
- Sen. Mark Kelly visits Navajo Nation, lauds water rights, vets
- Navajo calendar rooted in tradition & necessities
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: