OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, Dec. 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Navajo Technical University breaks ground on new academic building

Navajo Technical University breaks ground on a new academic building in Crownpoint, New Mexico. (Photos/NTU)

Navajo Technical University breaks ground on a new academic building in Crownpoint, New Mexico. (Photos/NTU)

Originally Published: December 7, 2021 8:40 a.m.

Navajo Technical University breaks ground on a new academic building in Crownpoint, New Mexico. The 27,000 building will house 13 classrooms, two vocational classrooms for computer-based programs and 14 faculty offices. It will also include state of the art spaces for students, WiFi access and charging stations for laptops.

photo

Navajo Technical University breaks ground on a new academic building in Crownpoint, New Mexico. (Photo/NTU)

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas