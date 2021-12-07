Navajo Technical University breaks ground on new academic building
Originally Published: December 7, 2021 8:40 a.m.
Navajo Technical University breaks ground on a new academic building in Crownpoint, New Mexico. The 27,000 building will house 13 classrooms, two vocational classrooms for computer-based programs and 14 faculty offices. It will also include state of the art spaces for students, WiFi access and charging stations for laptops.
Most Read
- Applications for final phase of CARES Act Hardship Program now open
- Diné contestants compete for world titles at 2021 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- Cannabis bust on Indigenous land highlights legal divide
- Navajo Nation Council approves Phase II of Hardship Assistance for remaining tribal members
- Phillip Francisco steps down as Navajo Police chief
- Yo-Yo Ma visits the Grand Canyon to play and listen to Indigenous perspectives
- Shell shock: Ammunition shortage squeezes area gun enthusiasts
- Navajo calendar rooted in tradition & necessities
- Large UFO spotted near Winslow
- Applications for final phase of CARES Act Hardship Program now open
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- ‘Dark Winds’ TV series based on Tony Hillerman books to film on Navajo Nation in October; extras being sought
- Large UFO spotted near Winslow
- Tuba City High School seniors selected for Indigenous Bowl
- Navajo Nation Council approves Phase II of Hardship Assistance for remaining tribal members
- Holbrook man arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
- ADOT enters negotiations with Kiewit-Fann Joint Venture for I-17 improvements project
- Sen. Mark Kelly visits Navajo Nation, lauds water rights, vets
- Navajo calendar rooted in tradition & necessities
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: