Hopi High girls place third at Route 66 Holiday Classic

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Hopi High Lady Bruins jumped into the 2021-2022 season with a third place win in the Route 66 Holiday Classic Basketball Tournament in Williams, Arizona, Dec. 2-4.

The Hopi boys team also participated, but didn't place.

The Lady Bruins began the tournament Dec. 2 in pool play where they beat Grand Canyon 70-48, but fell to Williams 41-32.

On Dec. 3, the Lady Bruins then faced Fredoniqa in second place pool play, where they beat the team 34-17.

With the win, the Lady Bruins advanced to the championship bracket along with El Capitan, Seligman, St. David, Joseph City and Williams.

Hopi beat Selgiman 46-10 in game one, but fell to Williams 42-37 in game three.

The loss ended the run for the Bruins.

Joseph City took the title in the girls tournament, with a 47-29 win over Williams.

The Hopi boys beat Grand Canyon 70-48 in the first game of pool play Dec. 2, but lost to Williams 52-24.

On Dec. 3 the Bruins beat Fredonia 65-26, which put them in the championship bracket.

On Dec. 4, the boys beat Ray 73-54, but lost a nail biter to Basis-Flagstaff 41-40, which ended the tournament run for the Hopi boys.

The Hopi teams returned home to face St. John's Dec. 7, and will hit the road Dec. 14 to face Many Farms.