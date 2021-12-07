Around Winslow: week of Dec. 8

Santa train drive thru Dec. 9

A Santa train drive through takes place Dec. 9 at 5:30 p.m. in Winslow. The event takes place at the Santa-Fe Train Cabooses on First Street. This is the 14th annual Santa Train. Participants are asked to remain in their vehicles and form a line. Helpers will be handing out free goodie bags to each child with all your Santa Train essentials. The event is sponsored by the city of Winslow and BNSF Railway. More information is available from Winslow Recreation Department at (928) 289-5714. If you do not have a vehicle call the Rec. Department and an alternative option will be provided.

Winslow Police accepting expired medications

If you have any medication that is no longer of use, dispose of if it in a safe manner, use the RX box located in the main lobby of the Winslow Police Department located at 708 West Third Street, Winslow, Arizona.

Winslow Library hosting animal day

The Winslow Public Library is hosting a Fluffy Therapy day Dec. 10 from 2:30 - 4:30 p.m.

Stop by the Library to visit animals from the Winslow Animal Shelter and Hatahlii Connection. There will be miniature horses, dogs, and cats. More information about Winslow Animal Control can be found at www.winslowaz.gov/depart.../animal_control/index.php

More information about the Hatahlii Connection is found at hatahliiconnection.com/

WUSD Sounds of the Seasons concerts

WUSD is hosting several concerts this season. WJHS and WHS are holding their band concerts Dec. 9 at 7 p.m, and the WUSD choirs perform Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. All performances are at the Performing Arts Center.