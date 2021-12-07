Around the Rez: week of Dec. 8
Winter Art Market at Museum of Northern Arizona Dec. 11-12
Support and celebrate the rich cultural and artistic traditions of working artists on the Colorado Plateau. Hosted inside the Museum of Northern Arizona, this is a great opportunity to witness the traditional and contemporary art being made in Native communities, find the perfect holiday gift and support local Native artists whose income has been impacted by the pandemic. The museum will offer free entry to the community Dec. 11-12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
More information or to see a list of participating artists is available at https://musnaz.org/all-upcoming-events/winter-market-2/.
Navajo Keshmish parties
Flagstaff Mission to the Navajos has released its Christmas outreach schedule for this month and most begin at 10 a.m. (MST). For details call FMN at (928) 774-2802 or write PO Box AA, Flagtaff, AZ 86002. FMN, started in 1948, works with Western Navajo Bible Fellowship, which has 27 churces.
The schedules are as follows:
Dec. 8 — Flagstaff Indian Bible Church
Dec. 9 — Chichinbeto Nazarene Church
Dec. 10 — Dennehotso School (starts at 9 a.m.)
Dec. 11 — Kayenta Bible Church
Dec. 12 — Hidden Springs Bible Church
Dec. 18 — Dilkon Bible Church
Dec. 19 — Grand Falls Bible Church and Gray Mountain Bible Church
Winslow Police accepting expired medications
If you have any medication that is no longer of use, dispose of if it in a safe manner, use the RX box located in the main lobby of the Winslow Police Department located at 708 West Third Street, Winslow, Arizona.
Pioneer Museum is open to the public
The Arizona Historical Society has reopened of the Pioneer Museum. The museum will be open to visitors Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
More information about about the Pioneer Museum is available by calling (928) 774-6272.
To contribute: Email editorial@nhonews.com or write Navajo-Hopi Observer, 118 S. 3rd St. Williams, AZ. 86046
