Winslow High learns about early writing
Originally Published: August 31, 2021 8:24 a.m.
Winslow High School learned about Mesopotamia and Egypt, and two writing forms, cuneiform and hieroglyphics, by writing their names in play-dough and then drew the diagrams of the carving on a piece of paper.
