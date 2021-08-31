OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Tue, Aug. 31
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Winslow High learns about early writing

(Photos/Winslow High School)

(Photos/Winslow High School)

Originally Published: August 31, 2021 8:24 a.m.

Winslow High School learned about Mesopotamia and Egypt, and two writing forms, cuneiform and hieroglyphics, by writing their names in play-dough and then drew the diagrams of the carving on a piece of paper.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas