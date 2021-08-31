Tuba City Regional initiates Code Green in anticipated COVID-19 increase

TUBA CITY, Ariz. — On Aug. 24, Tuba City Regional Health Care Corp. (TCRHCC) initiated CODE Green, an emergency response plan, and is proactively taking steps to prepare for an anticipated increase in COVID-19 testing and expansion of vaccination operations in the Tuba City service area.

“The facility’s top priority is to continue providing the highest quality care possible while ensuring the safety of patients and their families, employees and providers — especially in light of demanding need of testing and vaccinations,” TCRHCC stated in a recent press release.

As part of its emergency response plan, TCRHCC is preparing employees and providers to ensure they are well-equipped to serve the community during this critical time. Extra staff will be available to accommodate higher patient volumes to support the outdoor COVID-19 testing and vaccine tent, as needed.

The Hospital Incident Command System Team is working to ensure that the facility will have the appropriate capacity and PPE supplies to continue caring for patients and supporting staff during the possible resurge of COVID-19 cases in the days ahead.

“TCRHCC is closely collaborating with the Navajo Nation Department of Health to stay abreast of the latest cases, collaborate on appropriate response protocols and provide updates,” TCRHCC said.



TCRHCC plans to share regular updates via its website and social media platforms regarding potential facility challenges that may impact certain patient care services in the days ahead. The community should be advised that in the event of a COVID-19 outbreak, the hospital will consider limiting services and closing outpatient clinics, as needed.

TCRHCC remains fully operational

At this time, the hospital and its emergency department remain open and are fully operational. If you have an appointment scheduled with a provider in one of the hospital’s clinics, please follow safety guidelines protocols:

Face masks are required to enter any care facilities and are expected to be worn at all times, even if you are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Mask will be provided if needed. Neck gaiters, bandanas, masks with exhalation valves, or clear shield-like face masks are not permitted to be worn as face coverings at TCRHCC facilities.

TCRHCC is screening all patients and visitors for symptoms of COVID-19 immediately when they drive on to our campus. It is important to let outdoor screeners know if you have a cough or fever. If you have symptoms of COVID or would like to be tested, ask our screeners and direction will be provided to receive a COVID-19 test.

If you are very early for an appointment, you may be asked to wait outside the building for the purpose of social distancing.

More information is available from TCRHCC at TCHEALTH.ORG or on their Facebook page www.facebook.com/TCRHCC.