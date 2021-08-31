Tuba City defeats Whitehorse Raiders 48-0

TUBA CITY, Ariz. - The Blue Canyon Memorial Stadium filled with fans prior to kick off Aug. 27 for the first game between the Tuba City Warriors and the Whitehorse High School Raiders.

The Warriors won the game 48-0 with Jerrel Cook and Julius Hernandez as leading scorers. The game followed COVID-19 protocols including teams not touching hands during the celebratory hand slap at the end of the game.