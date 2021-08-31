OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Tue, Aug. 31
Tuba City defeats Whitehorse Raiders 48-0

Because of COVID-19 concerns and guidelines, teams did not give the celebratory hand slap at the end of the Aug. 27 game against Whitehorse High School Raiders. (Gilbert Honanie/NHO)

By Gilbert Honanie, Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: August 31, 2021 8:50 a.m.

TUBA CITY, Ariz. - The Blue Canyon Memorial Stadium filled with fans prior to kick off Aug. 27 for the first game between the Tuba City Warriors and the Whitehorse High School Raiders.

The Warriors won the game 48-0 with Jerrel Cook and Julius Hernandez as leading scorers. The game followed COVID-19 protocols including teams not touching hands during the celebratory hand slap at the end of the game.

