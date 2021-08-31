Second Mesa Day School to begin school after delay due to infrastructure

POLACCA, Ariz. — After a delayed start, Second Mesa Day School announced it will begin classes Aug. 30.

“We realize that we can no longer delay the start of school and must begin providing our students their education,” SMDS Principal Kimberly Thomas stated in a letter to parents Aug. 26.

According to the letter, the school delayed classes because of infrastructure problems, including the schools HVAC system. The HVAC system that cools the middle wing serving first through third grade were impacted and needs to be replaced.

To accommodate the situation, the school has placed large coolers in the hallway to assist with circula-tion and cooling.

“This has helped, however, by 12 p.m., when the sun is on the south side of the building, it begins to get warm in the classroom,” Thomas said.

Because of this, the school placed two additional fans in the classrooms and will be applying window film to block out the heat. Classrooms will also be monitored hourly to assess the temperature. Should the temperature become uncomfortable, the school stated it may have to release students in these classrooms at 12:30 p.m. Parents would be informed by the school should this occur.

An information meeting will be held Sept. 1 at 5:30 p.m. on Zoom. During the meeting, the school will provide more in-depth information regarding the HVAC system, the status of the re-entry plan, up-dates on the impacts of the pandemic and virtual learning.

More information is available from the school at 737-2571.